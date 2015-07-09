DJ Session: Gospel Sunday

We turn to the music of the church pews for this week’s edition of the Here & Now DJ Sessions. Our guide to gospel is Cecilia Webb, host of “Train to Glory” Sunday mornings on KUNM in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Webb says the music that began during American slavery is evolving, with some artists bringing in sounds of hip hop, rhythm and blues, and rock.

Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Music From The Segment

The Clark Sisters, “Amazing Grace”

Smokie Norful, “Sunday Morning Medley”

Charles Jenkins & Fellowship Chicago, “Joy Will”

Jason Nelson, “Jesus Revealed”

Note: The three songs included in the opening montage are “Living Testimony” by The Williams Brothers, “Jesus, I Love Calling Your Name” by Shirley Caesar and “He’s Got the Whole World In His Hands” performed by Mahalia Jackson.

Guest

