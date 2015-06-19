Music Legend Glen Campbell's Long Goodbye

Legendary performer Glen Campbell has been struggling with Alzheimer’s disease for several years. In 2011, he embarked on a farewell tour that saw him play to sold out crowds. But now he’s no longer performing. He’s living in a memory support community in Nashville.

CNN airs the documentary “I’ll Be Me” on June 28, and today we are re-broadcasting Here & Now host Robin Young’s interview with Campbell from 2012 during his farewell tour.

This week, Campbell’s old friend and collaborator Jimmy Webb visited him. They sang songs together and, as Webb writes on Campbell’s website, “the last thing he said to me when it was time to go was ‘was it a good one.'”



Glen Campbell, five-time Grammy Award winning country music singer. He is featured in the CNN documentary “I’ll Be Me,” airing June 28. He tweets @GlenCampbell.

