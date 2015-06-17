DJ Session: From Summertime Pop To Brooding Electronica

For this week’s edition of Here & Now‘s DJ Sessions, host Jeremy Hobson sits down with Travis Holcombe of KCRW, for his latest picks.

We hear artist Tish Hyman, who Holcombe says sounds a lot like Lauryn Hill, and a summer pop song from a group called Miami Horror. We also hear Jamie xx’s song “Gosh,” which Holcombe calls “my favorite track on my favorite album of the year so far.”

Note: We have a Spotify playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions segment. The playlist is updated each week with new songs. Spotify is free to use, but requires a login.

Music From The Segment

Tish Hyman, “Subway Art”

Alessia Cara, “Here”

Miami Horror, “Love Like Mine”

Jamie xx, “Gosh”

Guest

Travis Holcombe, DJ at KCRW in Santa Monica, California. He tweets @travisholcombe.

