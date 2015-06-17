Bringing The World Home To You

DJ Session: From Summertime Pop To Brooding Electronica

Published June 17, 2015 at 1:40 PM EDT
DJ, producer and remix artist Jamie xx performs in Liverpool, England. He released two singles in March and is currently touring in Europe. (dannyjohnryder/Flickr)
For this week’s edition of Here & Now‘s DJ Sessions, host Jeremy Hobson sits down with Travis Holcombe of KCRW, for his latest picks.

We hear artist Tish Hyman, who Holcombe says sounds a lot like Lauryn Hill, and a summer pop song from a group called Miami Horror. We also hear Jamie xx’s song “Gosh,” which Holcombe calls “my favorite track on my favorite album of the year so far.”

Note: We have a Spotify playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions segment. The playlist is updated each week with new songs. Spotify is free to use, but requires a login.

Music From The Segment

Tish Hyman, “Subway Art”

Alessia Cara, “Here”

Miami Horror, “Love Like Mine”

Jamie xx, “Gosh”

Guest

  • Travis Holcombe, DJ at KCRW in Santa Monica, California. He tweets @travisholcombe.

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.