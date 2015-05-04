Bringing The World Home To You

Comcast Sees Rising Revenue, Even After Failed Merger

Published May 4, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT

Comcast reported today that its total revenue rose 2.6 percent in the quarter that ended March 31, surpassing analyst expectations.

The earnings report comes after Comcast abandoned its plans to merge with Time Warner Cable, amid news of increased scrutiny from regulators over the deal.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson takes a look at Comcast’s earnings with Jill Schlesinger of CBS News.

