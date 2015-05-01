Former Chris Christie Ally Pleads Guilty In 'Bridgegate' Case

David Wildstein, a former Port Authority official in New Jersey, pleaded guilty today to playing a role in shutting down lanes of traffic during rush hour on the George Washington Bridge, a move taken as political retribution against the Mayor of Fort Lee, New Jersey, who refused to support New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s bid for re-election.

Wildstein was a known Christie ally, as well as one of the governor’s childhood friends.

Federal Judge Susan D. Wigenton said Wildstein had engaged in conspiracy, as he admitted to “trying to punish Mayor Sokolich by causing significant lane access problems.”

An attorney for Wildstein said there’s evidence that Christie knew about the closures while they were happening.

Charges are also expected to be brought today against Wildstein’s former deputy chief of staff, Bridget Kelly, as well as Bill Baroni, former deputy executive director of the Port Authority, which oversees the bridge.

Wildstein resigned in December 2013, as investigative reports surfaced about a potential scandal involving the closures.

New Jersey political analyst Steve Adubato joins host Meghna Chakrabati to give us the latest on today’s court appearance, as well as the implications of the scandal on a potential presidential bid by Christie.

Steve Adubato, political analyst in New Jersey and the host of several programs on WNET New York PBS. He tweets @SteveAdubato.

