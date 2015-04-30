Aid Worker In Nepal Says Drones Might Help Survey Remote Areas

The death toll in Nepal continues to climb after a devastating earthquake over the weekend. Sean Casey, an aid worker with the International Medical Corps, joins Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins from Kathmandu to discuss the response methods.

Casey says his organization is exploring the use of drones to get a view of how remote villages were affected by the earthquake. Access to many of those villages has been hampered by the damage from the earthquake.

Guest

Sean Casey, aid worker with the International Medical Corps.

