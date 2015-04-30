Bringing The World Home To You

Aid Worker In Nepal Says Drones Might Help Survey Remote Areas

Published April 30, 2015 at 1:52 PM EDT
Nepalese villagers wait for relief aid from an Indian Army helicopter at Uiya village, in northern-central Gorkha district on April 29, 2015. Hungry and desperate villagers rushed towards relief helicopters in remote areas of Nepal, begging to be airlifted to safety, four days after an earthquake killed more than 5,000 people. (Saijad Hussain/AFP/Getty Images)
The death toll in Nepal continues to climb after a devastating earthquake over the weekend. Sean Casey, an aid worker with the International Medical Corps, joins Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins from Kathmandu to discuss the response methods.

Casey says his organization is exploring the use of drones to get a view of how remote villages were affected by the earthquake. Access to many of those villages has been hampered by the damage from the earthquake.

