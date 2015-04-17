Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

DJ Sessions: Swing And Vintage Jazz

Published April 17, 2015 at 1:40 PM EDT
Artie Shaw plays the clarinet on Sept. 10, 1941. The clarinetist and bandleader's recording of "Begin the Beguine" epitomized the Big Band era. (AP)
Artie Shaw plays the clarinet on Sept. 10, 1941. The clarinetist and bandleader's recording of "Begin the Beguine" epitomized the Big Band era. (AP)

Here & Now host Jeremy Hobson is broadcasting from Washington, D.C., and sits down with Rob Bamberger, the longtime host of “Hot Jazz Saturday Night” on WAMU in Washington. Bamberger brings us sounds from Jelly Roll Morton to Artie Shaw and His Orchestra.


Note: We have a Spotify playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions segment. The playlist is updated each week with new songs. Spotify is free to use, but requires a login.

Songs In This Segment

Jelly Roll Morton and His Red Hot Peppers, “Black Bottom Stomp”

[Youtube]

Jimmy Johnson and His Orchestra, featuring Perry Bradford, “Chicago Blues”

Artie Shaw and His Orchestra, “Prosschai”

Kid Howard’s Olympia Band, “Don’t Give Up the Ship”

[Youtube]

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.