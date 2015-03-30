GNC Agrees To New Testing Of Supplements

Last month, the office of New York state attorney general Eric Schneiderman accused GNC and three other retailers of selling fraudulent herbal supplements.

GNC is the country’s largest specialty retailer of dietary supplements. The company says that its herbal products had passed rigorous quality control tests, but it has agreed to start using new procedures to test the chain’s supplements.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks to Jill Schlesinger of CBS News on how the change and how the original accusation affected consumer habits of GNC products.

Jill Schlesinger, business analyst at CBS News. She tweets @jillonmoney.

