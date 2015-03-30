Bringing The World Home To You

GNC Agrees To New Testing Of Supplements

Published March 30, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT

Last month, the office of New York state attorney general Eric Schneiderman accused GNC and three other retailers of selling fraudulent herbal supplements.

GNC is the country’s largest specialty retailer of dietary supplements. The company says that its herbal products had passed rigorous quality control tests, but it has agreed to start using new procedures to test the chain’s supplements.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks to Jill Schlesinger of CBS News on how the change and how the original accusation affected consumer habits of GNC products.

GNC has agreed to go through further quality control testing for their herbal dietary supplements after an accusation last month that some of their products were fraudulent. (Andrei Zmievski/Flickr Creative Commons)
