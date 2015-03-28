Bringing The World Home To You

Fresh Air Weekend: Graham Yost, Review Of Courtney Barnett, 'American Crime'

Fresh Air
Published March 28, 2015 at 9:03 AM EDT
Timothy Olyphant plays Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens on FX's <em>Justified</em>, which is based on a novella by Elmore Leonard. The show's creator, Graham Yost, says the only "tussle" the writers had with Leonard happened during the pilot, over which hat Raylan should wear.
Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Justified' Creator Aims To Stay True To The Late Writer Elmore Leonard:The FX series, now in its final season, is based on Leonard's novella Fire in the Hole. Showrunner Graham Yost says, "I look at this show as Elmore Leonard's show, and we're all in service of him."

Courtney Barnett Makes Ennui Vivid On Debut Album:Barnett is an Australian singer-songwriter in her late 20s who's just released her first full album. It's called Sometimes I Sit and Think, And Sometimes I Just Sit. Rock critic Ken Tucker says she somehow manages to infuse it with a freshness rare in any songwriter, let alone one this young.

'American Crime': A Series Packed With 'Emotional Honesty' About Race:The show revolves around a murder case in which nearly all the characters are part victim and part aggressor. Creator John Ridley and actor Benito Martinez explain.

