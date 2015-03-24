Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Americans' Love Of Diet Soda Fizzing Out

Published March 24, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT
Diet Coke sales are down according to one firms research. (Niall Kennedy/Flickr Creative Commons)
Diet Coke sales are down according to one firms research. (Niall Kennedy/Flickr Creative Commons)

New data from the market research firm Euromonitor finds that sales of low calorie soft drinks in the United States fell almost 20 percent over the last five years.

By 2019, sales are projected to fall off by a third since their peak in 2009. Diet Coke has seen its sales fall off by 15 percent in the past two years.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson looks at what’s happening in the soda business with Jason Bellini of the Wall Street Journal.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.