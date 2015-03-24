Americans' Love Of Diet Soda Fizzing Out

New data from the market research firm Euromonitor finds that sales of low calorie soft drinks in the United States fell almost 20 percent over the last five years.

By 2019, sales are projected to fall off by a third since their peak in 2009. Diet Coke has seen its sales fall off by 15 percent in the past two years.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson looks at what’s happening in the soda business with Jason Bellini of the Wall Street Journal.

Jason Bellini, senior producer at The Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

