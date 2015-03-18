Bringing The World Home To You

Changing The Conversation With #IAmAStatistic

Published March 18, 2015 at 1:40 PM EDT
(L-R) Neil Osborne, Max Tilus,Tyler Holness, and Jack McGoldrick are behind "Statistic" -- to change the conversation about African-American men. (Robin Lubbock/Here & Now)
Over the past few months, a light has been shined on the African-American man’s experience, especially in relation to law enforcement.

Throughout the conversation, much attention has been given to statistics: how many African-American men go to jail, graduate high school and go to college.

Many of these statistics reflect African-American men’s experiences in a negative light, but what if the statistics focused on their positive accomplishments?

That is the mission of a new ad campaign by the Massachusetts-based Mystic Valley Area Branch of the NAACP called “Statistic.”

[Youtube]

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with the men behind the campaign NAACP branch president Neil Osborne, Jack McGoldrick of McGoldrick Marketing, and two of the students involved in #IAmAStatistic.

Guests

  • Max Tilus, senior at Medford High School
  • Tyler Holness, freshman at Medford High School
  • Neil Osborne, President of the Mystic Valley Area Branch of the NAACP
  • Jack McGoldrick, president of McGoldrick Marketing

