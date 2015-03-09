Bringing The World Home To You

Getting Mental Health Help In High School

Published March 9, 2015 at 1:52 PM EDT

It used to be that students went to their school nurse to have their sore throat checked, or to get a vaccine.

But many kids have needs that go beyond physical health, whether it’s dealing with exposure to violence, or having suicidal thoughts.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Ruby de Luna reports that a growing number of schools in Seattle have started offering mental health services in response.

Reporter

Jen Kantor has been mental health counselor at Rainier Beach High School for the past seven years. (Ruby de Luna/KUOW)
Jen Kantor has been mental health counselor at Rainier Beach High School for the past seven years. (Ruby de Luna/KUOW)