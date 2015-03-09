Getting Mental Health Help In High School

It used to be that students went to their school nurse to have their sore throat checked, or to get a vaccine.

But many kids have needs that go beyond physical health, whether it’s dealing with exposure to violence, or having suicidal thoughts.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Ruby de Luna reports that a growing number of schools in Seattle have started offering mental health services in response.

Reporter

Ruby de Luna, features reporter at KUOW. She tweets @kuowruby.

