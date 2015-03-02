Bringing The World Home To You

Warren Buffett's Letter To Shareholders Only Hints At Successor

Published March 2, 2015 at 1:33 PM EST
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett speaks at an event called, "Detroit Homecoming" September 18, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett speaks at an event called, "Detroit Homecoming" September 18, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

There’s long been speculation about who will take the reins as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway when Warren Buffett steps down.

This weekend, that speculation continued as Buffett repeated that he had identified his successor. His vice chair Charlie Munger, in a separate letter, named two Berkshire employees – Ajit Jain and Greg Abel – as among those likely to get the job.

CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about what might be in store for Berkshire Hathaway’s future leader.

