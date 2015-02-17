Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Fighting Waste With Waste At Big Data Centers

Published February 17, 2015 at 1:26 PM EST
The Microsoft Data Plant runs entirely on the methane emitted by the wastewater treatment facility next door. (Leigh Paterson/Inside Energy)
The Microsoft Data Plant runs entirely on the methane emitted by the wastewater treatment facility next door. (Leigh Paterson/Inside Energy)

Every day, Americans use a lot of digital data, from checking Facebook to sending email. It all seems kind of intangible – stored and processed in the cloud. But this data actually exists on a server at one of the millions of data centers across the country.

These facilities that process tweets and taps use and waste massive amounts of of electricity. Leigh Paterson of Here & Now contributor Inside Energy takes us to an experimental Wyoming data center that is fighting energy waste, using waste.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.