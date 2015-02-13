Bringing The World Home To You

Expedia And Orbitz To Merge In The Face Of Competition

Published February 13, 2015 at 1:33 PM EST
Expedia has reached a deal to buy Orbitz in order to strengthen their enterprise against competition. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Expedia has reached a deal to buy Orbitz in order to strengthen their enterprise against competition. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Expedia has reached a deal to buy Orbitz, as both travel companies try to defend their turf from the likes of Google and Airbnb.

The companies are also facing competition from hotels and airlines who are increasingly doing business through their own websites.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Michael Regan of Bloomberg News about the implications for the industry.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.