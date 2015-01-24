Fresh Air Weekend: Al Michaels, Review Of Sleater-Kinney's New Album, David Morris

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Broadcaster Al Michaels Gets Ready To Provide 'Lyrics' For The Super Bowl:Michaels will anchor the Feb. 1 game between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. He tells <em>Fresh Air</em> about when he fell in love with sports and the hardest sport to announce.

Sleater-Kinney Comes Roaring Back With 'No Cities To Love':Sleater-Kinney is one of the most widely-praised rock bands of the last 20 years. The band formed in the mid-90s in Olympia, Wash., and went on to record seven albums. The group split up in 2006, but have reunited to release a new album, called No Cities to Love, and Fresh Air rock critic Ken Tucker says it's a strong comeback.

In 'The Evil Hours,' A Journalist Shares His Struggle With PTSD:While embedded with troops in Iraq, David Morris almost died when a Humvee he was riding in ran over a roadside bomb. His book explores the history and science of post-traumatic stress disorder.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

