NASA's Pluto Probe Begins Observations

NASA’s spacecraft New Horizons officially began its six-month approach to Pluto on Thursday, which is expected to be the first close flyby of the dwarf planet.

After a 3-billion-mile journey that began in 2006, New Horizons is finally collecting scientific data that may shed light on Pluto, its five known moons and the solar system’s “third zone,” known as the Kuiper Belt. The closest approach is expected in July.

Here & Now’s Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson spoke with Sky & Telescope’s Kelly Beatty about the mission and what is ahead.

