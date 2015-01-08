Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Assessing The Legacy Of The London Olympics

Published January 8, 2015 at 1:55 PM EST
Cyclists ride the BMX track at the Lee Valley Velopark, formerly the cycling venue for the London 2012 Olympic Games, on March 12 in London, England. The Lee Valley Velopark opened to the general public on March 31, 2014 and offers all four Olympic cycling disciplines of track, BMX, road and mountain biking. (Oli Scarff/Getty Images)
Cyclists ride the BMX track at the Lee Valley Velopark, formerly the cycling venue for the London 2012 Olympic Games, on March 12 in London, England. The Lee Valley Velopark opened to the general public on March 31, 2014 and offers all four Olympic cycling disciplines of track, BMX, road and mountain biking. (Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Today, the U.S. Olympic Committee is expected to name the city that will bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympics. Boston, Washington, San Francisco and Los Angeles are competing to win that competition. The U.S. hasn’t hosted the summer games since Atlanta in 1996.

Rio won the bid to host the 2016 Summer Olympics and Tokyo got the nod for the 2020 games. London hosted the summer games in 2012, so we thought we’d check in there to see what the legacy is two years later. Did the games live up their promise as a boost for the city?

The BBC’s UK political correspondent Rob Watson joins s Lisa Mullins to discuss the topic.

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.