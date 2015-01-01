2015 Brings Freezing Temperatures Around The U.S.

Today is the beginning of a new year, and it is cold. Around the country temperatures are dropping below freezing putting citrus crops at risk in California and freezing fire hoses in Wyoming.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Joel Nelsen, president of California Citrus Mutual about how growers are dealing with the low temperatures.

Guest

Joel Nelsen, president of California Citrus Mutual. He tweets @cacitrusguy.

