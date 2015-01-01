Bringing The World Home To You

2015 Brings Freezing Temperatures Around The U.S.

Published January 1, 2015 at 1:50 PM EST
This photo from Jan. 17, 2007 shows icicles created by drip irrigation hanging from an orange tree in Orange Cove, California. California citrus growers are facing another cold snap this year, but it is not expected to be anywhere as dramatic as the one in 2007, which resulted in the governor declaring a state of emergency. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Today is the beginning of a new year, and it is cold. Around the country temperatures are dropping below freezing putting citrus crops at risk in California and freezing fire hoses in Wyoming.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Joel Nelsen, president of California Citrus Mutual about how growers are dealing with the low temperatures.

