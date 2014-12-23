Bringing The World Home To You

A Suggestion for A Live Holiday Broadcast: Bring Back Amahl!

Published December 23, 2014 at 1:50 PM EST

 

NBC has been making waves with their live musical performances of “The Sound of Music” and “Peter Pan” the last couple of holiday seasons.

So Here & Now’s Robin Young’s former choir director Ron Cohen has a suggestion for next year: revive Gian Carlo Menotti’s “Amahl and the Night Visitors!”

It was commissioned by NBC and first performed on Christmas Eve in 1951 and became a holiday staple for years. With Ron Cohen, we take a close listen to the music of Menotti’s holiday classic.

Guest

  • Ron Cohen,  co-host Robin Young’s former choir director at the John F. Kennedy High School in Plainview, Long Island.

The Wise Men visit the Baby Jesus and offer gifts in this painting. (via Waiting for the Word/Flickr Creative Commons)
The Wise Men visit the Baby Jesus and offer gifts in this painting. (via Waiting for the Word/Flickr Creative Commons)
Ron Cohen, Robin Young's former choir director is pictured here. (Here & Now)
Ron Cohen, Robin Young's former choir director is pictured here. (Here & Now)