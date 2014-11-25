Bringing The World Home To You

St. Louis Radio Personality Responds To Ferguson Decision

Published November 25, 2014 at 1:40 PM EST

After the fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown rocked the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson, Mo., hip hop radio personality Jowcol “Boogie D” Dolby turned off the music and opened the phone lines to the people of Ferguson.

Here & Now spoke with Dolby back in August, and now, months later, host Jeremy Hobson checked back in at Dolby’s studio to ask him about how the community is reacting to news of a grand jury’s decision not indict the police officer responsible for the shooting.

Guest

  • Jowcol Dolby, DJ and radio personality known as Boogie D. He’s also program director of both Hot 104.1 and Old School 95.5 in St. Louis. He tweets @boogied_.

