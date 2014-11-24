Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

The Buzz: From SNL's Take On Executive Action To Beyonce's New Video

Published November 24, 2014 at 1:50 PM EST
SNL cast members Keenan Thompson and Kyle Mooney perform the opening skit on November 22, 2014. (Dana Edelson/NBC)
SNL cast members Keenan Thompson and Kyle Mooney perform the opening skit on November 22, 2014. (Dana Edelson/NBC)

[Youtube]

Julia Turner, editor-in-chief of Slate joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about what’s been catching attention online.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.