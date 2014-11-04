Bringing The World Home To You

The Suburbs Are The New Epicenter Of Poverty

Published November 4, 2014 at 1:50 PM EST

You might think of the suburbs as those cozy places where people with more money live to escape the city. But it turns out that the suburbs are now the epicenter of poverty in America.

In the last decade, the rate of poverty in the suburbs has risen 66 percent — double the rise of poverty in the cities during the same time period.

Elizabeth Kneebone, author of “Confronting Suburban Poverty in America” and a fellow at the Brookings Institution, and Maria Gomez, the president of Mary’s Center in Washington, D.C., joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to discuss suburban poverty in America.

Guests

  • Elizabeth Kneebone, author of “Confronting Suburban Poverty in America” and a fellow at the Brookings Institution. She tweets @ekneebone.
  • Maria Gomez, president and founder of Mary’s Center in Washington, D.C.

An infographic from Confronting Suburban Poverty in America (confrontingsuburbanpoverty.org)
This infographic shows what's driving the rise in suburban poverty. (Brookings Institution)
This infographic shows what's driving the rise in suburban poverty. (Brookings Institution)