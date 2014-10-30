Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Wow Air Offering Flights To Europe For $99

Published October 30, 2014 at 1:35 PM EDT
Pictured is a Wow Air Airbus. (Aero Icarus)
Pictured is a Wow Air Airbus. (Aero Icarus)

Yes, you read correctly. The Icelandic airline Wow Air is offering transatlantic flights to Europe for as low as $99 each way.

Wow announced that it will be expanding service to the U.S. with flights to Boston and Baltimore for as low as $228 round trip. Flights from U.S. cities will be non-stop to Reykjavik, Iceland, and one-stop flights to London and Copenhagen.

But how can an airline that has only been around for two years afford to offer such low rates?Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Derek Thompson, business editor for The Atlantic about the deal.

Guest

  • Derek Thompson, business editor for The Atlantic, He tweets @DKThomp.

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.