YouTube Considers Offering Subscriptions

Google’s YouTube may soon offer users a subscription that allows them to watch videos free of advertisements, according to the Wall Street Journal, as other companies that require payment, from Netflix to Hulu and Amazon, continue to draw more viewers.

CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins Here & Now host Robin Young to discuss this potential move.

Guest

Jill Schlesinger, business analyst for CBS News. She also host the radio show “Jill On Money.” She tweets @jillonmoney.

