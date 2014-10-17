Bringing The World Home To You

Phillip Morris May Enter E-Cigarette Market

By Erica Morrison
Published October 17, 2014 at 1:55 PM EDT
Most e-cigarettes use liquid nicotine, but tobacco giant Phillip Morris will release a smart e-cigarette, that uses heated tobacco. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Most e-cigarettes use liquid nicotine, but tobacco giant Phillip Morris will release a smart e-cigarette, that uses heated tobacco. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Since electronic cigarettes were introduced in 2003, they have grown in popularity as an alternative to tobacco products. However, there may be new competition coming to the market as cigarette giant Phillip Morris’ patent for Heat Sticks, a smart e-cigarette that uses heated tobacco, has been approved.

Unlike other e-cigarettes that use liquid nicotine to create a tobacco-flavored vapor, Heat Sticks contain real tobacco that will heat up to a maximum of 660 degrees Fahrenheit, similar to a pipe.

In addition, these smart e-cigarettes can log every puff taken by plugging into a computer using a USB or WiFi connection. They can also charge you for every puff as an incentive to smokers to quit.

What are the benefits of keeping the details of your smoking habit in the cloud?

Robinson Meyer, technology editor for The Atlantic, talks with Here & Now‘s Sacha Pfeiffer about the device.

Guest

  • Robinson Meyer, technology editor for The Atlantic. He tweets at @yayitsrob.

