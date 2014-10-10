Washington Post App: Reversing the Paper’s Problems?

In the past several years, The Washington Post has suffered serious financial troubles and a seeming inability to assert its place in the digital world.

But David Carr of The New York Times thinks that The Washington Post is headed back to its Watergate-reporting glory days. He says that Jeff Bezos, the Post’s new owner and founder and CEO of Amazon.com, is giving the paper the resources it needs to thrive.

Other critics, like Dylan Byers of Politico, say that Bezos may have money, but he ultimately lacks a solid business plan.

NPR’s media correspondent David Folkenflik joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to talk about Bezos’ plan to widen readership with a new app to be distributed through Amazon.

Guest

David Folkenflik, media correspondent for NPR. He tweets @davidfolkenflik.

