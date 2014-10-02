Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

National Guard Struggles To Combat High Suicide Rates

Published October 2, 2014 at 1:40 PM EDT
Fighting suicide is Sgt. Maj. Bill Davidson’s full-time job. He heads a program for the Massachusetts Army National Guard called Resilience, Risk Reduction and Suicide Prevention. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Fighting suicide is Sgt. Maj. Bill Davidson’s full-time job. He heads a program for the Massachusetts Army National Guard called Resilience, Risk Reduction and Suicide Prevention. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Last year, the Army National Guard had the highest suicide rate of any branch of the military.

Almost 700 suicides have occurred in the last six years. This comes as suicide rates among active duty troops have declined.

From Here & Now Contributors Network, WBUR‘s Lynn Jolicoeur reports on new programs targeting suicide prevention among National Guard troops.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.