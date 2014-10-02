Giving Prince's New Albums A Spin

It’s been four years since Prince released his last studio album, “20Ten.”

But this week, his rewarded his fans’ patience with not one, but two releases: “Art Official Age” and “Plectrum Electrum,” his collaborative effort with his backup band 3rdEyeGirl.

Here & Now‘s pop culture critic Renee Grahamjoins Robin Young for a listen of both albums.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.