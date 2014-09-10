Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

NFL Youth Safety Program Takes A Hit

Published September 10, 2014 at 1:40 PM EDT
LaToya Cook and her son Braylon Powell, who has complained of headaches since a hit before a game two years ago. (John Daley/CPR)
LaToya Cook and her son Braylon Powell, who has complained of headaches since a hit before a game two years ago. (John Daley/CPR)

Concussions continue to plague the NFL. There were eight reported concussions in the first week of the NFL season.

The injuries are not just a problem for professional football, but youth football, as well.

As a result, the NFL is trying to teach moms of young players about the risks and how to prevent concussions.

But, critics are calling these efforts white-washing.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Colorado Public Radio’sJohn Daley reports.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.