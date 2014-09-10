NFL Youth Safety Program Takes A Hit

Concussions continue to plague the NFL. There were eight reported concussions in the first week of the NFL season.

The injuries are not just a problem for professional football, but youth football, as well.

As a result, the NFL is trying to teach moms of young players about the risks and how to prevent concussions.

But, critics are calling these efforts white-washing.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Colorado Public Radio’sJohn Daley reports.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.