The Troubling Implications Of The Celebrity Photo Leak

Published September 2, 2014 at 6:32 PM EDT

To learn more about the recent celebrity photo hack, Melissa Block speaks with Matthew Green of Johns Hopkins University. They discuss how the photos might have been obtained, as well as how you can protect your own material saved to the cloud.

Corrected: September 15, 2014 at 12:00 AM EDT
The introduction to this conversation states that all of the leaked intimate photos of celebrities were of women. In fact, they include images of at least one man: Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander, who is dating model Kate Upton.

