Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

What Sound Can Tell You About Dangerous Places

Published August 25, 2014 at 1:50 PM EDT

Sound artist Peter Cusack travels the world recording sounds from dangerous places. The places are not particularly dangerous to the short-term visitor, like war zones, but places where there are dangers to the environment, and to the people who live there, such as Chernobyl and the old oil fields of Azerbaijan.

Cusack joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to listen to some of those sounds, and discuss his book, “Sounds from Dangerous Places,” which comes with two CDs or digital albums.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Peter Cusack's sound recordings took him to the old oil fields of Azerbaijan. (Peter Cusack/sounds-from-dangerous-places.org)
/
/
Peter Cusack's sound recordings took him to the old oil fields of Azerbaijan. (Peter Cusack/sounds-from-dangerous-places.org)