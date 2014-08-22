Yellen's Signals On Interest Rates Still Unclear

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen spoke at an annual Fed conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, today and offered no clear sign the Fed would raise interest rates this year.

Yellen’s remarks were highly anticipated, as the economy and labor market improves. But disagreement among Fed officials is growing over fears the U.S. isn’t getting a handle on inflation before it becomes a problem.

Yellen said Friday that while unemployment has gone down, other economic indicators have been harder to evaluate.

Guest

Michael Regan, editor for Bloomberg News. He tweets @Reganonymous.

