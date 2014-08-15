Panama Canal Turns 100

The Panama Canal opened 100 years ago today. As it celebrates its centennial, the canal is also undergoing an expansion. And it faces potential competition from a planned expansion of the Suez Canal in Egypt, and plans to construct a canal in Nicaragua.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Bill Faries of Bloomberg News about the work being done on the canal and what we can expect from all this construction.

Guest

Bill Faries, Miami bureau chief for Bloomberg News. He tweets @billfaries.

