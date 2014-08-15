Panama Canal Turns 100
The Panama Canal opened 100 years ago today. As it celebrates its centennial, the canal is also undergoing an expansion. And it faces potential competition from a planned expansion of the Suez Canal in Egypt, and plans to construct a canal in Nicaragua.
Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Bill Faries of Bloomberg News about the work being done on the canal and what we can expect from all this construction.
Guest
- Bill Faries, Miami bureau chief for Bloomberg News. He tweets @billfaries.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.