Mo Rocca's Cooking Show Features Recipes From Grandparents

Comedian Mo Rocca loved his grandmother’s cooking, but never learned to cook.

In the third season of his Cooking Channel show, “My Grandmother’s Ravioli,” he visits grandmothers and grandfathers, and learns about some of their favorite recipes, as well as stories from their pasts.

The 13-episode season premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET. Today, we revisit Here & Now host Jeremy Hobson’s conversation with Rocca last October.

Guest

Mo Rocca, correspondent for CBS Sunday Morning, a regular panelist on NPR’s Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me! and host of “My Grandmother’s Ravioli” on the Cooking Channel. He tweets @MoRocca.

