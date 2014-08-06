Bringing The World Home To You

Mo Rocca's Cooking Show Features Recipes From Grandparents

Published August 6, 2014 at 1:50 PM EDT
Mo Rocca's show ""My Grandmother's Ravioli" kicks off its third season tonight. (Cooking Channel)
Mo Rocca's show ""My Grandmother's Ravioli" kicks off its third season tonight. (Cooking Channel)

Comedian Mo Rocca loved his grandmother’s cooking, but never learned to cook.

In the third season of his Cooking Channel show, “My Grandmother’s Ravioli,” he visits grandmothers and grandfathers, and learns about some of their favorite recipes, as well as stories from their pasts.

The 13-episode season premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET. Today, we revisit Here & Now host Jeremy Hobson’s conversation with Rocca last October.

Guest

  • Mo Rocca, correspondent for CBS Sunday Morning, a regular panelist on NPR’s Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me! and host of “My Grandmother’s Ravioli” on the Cooking Channel. He tweets @MoRocca.

