Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

United States And Africa Deepen Business Ties

Published August 4, 2014 at 1:35 PM EDT
A sign advertising the US-Africa Leaders Summit hangs from a light pole outside the US State Department in Washington, DC, July 31, 2014. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)
A sign advertising the US-Africa Leaders Summit hangs from a light pole outside the US State Department in Washington, DC, July 31, 2014. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

Today is the first day of the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, a three-day event organized by the White House with the theme “Investing in the Next Generation.”

It has drawn leaders from nearly 50 African countries, as well as the executives of several large U.S. companies, interested in pursuing business opportunities in Africa.

NPR’s Marilyn Geewax was at an event held at the World Bank this morning, and joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss what’s happening at the summit this week.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.