Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

What Does It Mean To Be A 'Child Of The State'?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published August 1, 2014 at 9:10 AM EDT

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Growing Up.

About Lemn Sissay's TED Talk

Poet Lemn Sissay was raised by the state. He talks about the empty space where his family should have been.

About Lemn Sissay

Lemn Sissay is the author of a series of poetry collections. His poems can be found at London's major landmarks, from the site of the 2012 Summer Olympics to The Royal Festival Hall.

Sissay shared his story in the BBC TV documentary Internal Flight, and the BBC radio documentary Child of the State. His play Something Dark charts his quest to find his family.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR/TED Staff