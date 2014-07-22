Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Next iPhone To Offer Bigger Screen, But Will It Fit In Your Pocket?

Published July 22, 2014 at 1:35 PM EDT
Apple will manufacture iPhones with larger displays for its next model. (Photo Giddy/Flickr)
Apple will manufacture iPhones with larger displays for its next model. (Photo Giddy/Flickr)

Apple is placing its bets on iPhones with bigger screens, and a whole lot of them. The company is asking suppliers to make between 70 and 80 million of the new models with 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch screens by December 30, according to the Wall Street Journal. This is larger than the current models with 4-inch displays.

Apple had stuck with its smaller displays even as rival smartphone companies rolled out bigger screens and customers sought larger models. Now, Apple will join their ranks.

The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Bellini joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the tech giant’s largest initial production run of iPhones and concerns over the practicality of the new model.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.