Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Tobacco Merger: Reynolds American To Buy Lorillard

Published July 15, 2014 at 1:35 PM EDT
Cigarette brands manufactured by Reynolds Amercian are displayed at a tobacco shop on July 11, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Cigarette brands manufactured by Reynolds Amercian are displayed at a tobacco shop on July 11, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The tobacco giant Reynolds American agreed today to buy its rival, Lorillard, bringing together two of the country’s biggest tobacco producers at a weakening time for the industry.

The deal, worth an estimated $27.4 billion, is expected to reshape the tobacco industry amid a longtime decline in smoking among Americans due to smoking bans, health concerns and social stigma.

The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Bellini and Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson discuss what the merger of two of the nation’s oldest and biggest tobacco companies means for tobacco’s future.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.