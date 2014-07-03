Germany Boosts Its Minimum Wage

The German Parliament voted today to set the country’s first national minimum wage, 8.5 euros, which is $11.60 per hour. The new minimum wage will be phased in starting next year.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government supported the move at the insistence of her government coalition partners, the center-left Social Democrats. The minimum wage passed over arguments that it would hurt Germany’s economy, which is Europe’s largest.

The BBC’s Steve Evans joins s Jeremy Hobson from Berlin with an update.

Guest

Steve Evans, Berlin correspondent for the BBC. He tweets @EvanstheAirwave.

