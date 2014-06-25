Bringing The World Home To You

U.S. Economic Activity Down Sharply In First Quarter

Published June 25, 2014 at 1:35 PM EDT

The U.S. economy has shrank at an annual rate of 2.9 percent in the first quarter of this year, according to the Commerce Department. This is the fastest rate of decline since the recession ended five years ago.

Joe Weisenthal of the Business Insider joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the forces behind the decline and what we can expect for the future.

Guest:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.