U.S. Economic Activity Down Sharply In First Quarter

The U.S. economy has shrank at an annual rate of 2.9 percent in the first quarter of this year, according to the Commerce Department. This is the fastest rate of decline since the recession ended five years ago.

Joe Weisenthal of the Business Insider joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the forces behind the decline and what we can expect for the future.

Guest:

Joe Weisenthal, executive editor, Business Insider. He tweets @TheStalwart

