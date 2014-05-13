Bringing The World Home To You

EU Court Rules Google Must Delete Links When Requested

Published May 13, 2014 at 1:35 PM EDT

Europe’s highest court says Google users in Europe have a right to ask the company to remove links about themselves. The surprise decision by the European Union’s highest court comes as regulators are trying to tighten online privacy protections.

Wall Street Journal reporter Jason Bellini tells Here & Now’s Robin Young about the ruling, and the implications for Google and other search engine operators.

Video: Jason Bellini explains the privacy ruling against Google

  • Jason Bellini, senior producer at the Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

