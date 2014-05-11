Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

'Stand Up Planet' Follows Jokes To Serious Global Issues

By NPR Staff
Published May 11, 2014 at 5:05 PM EDT
As part of the documentary <em>Stand Up Planet, </em>South African comedian Mpho Popps (left) and Indian comedian Aditi Mittal (right) came to Los Angeles to perform with Hasan Minhaj at the Laugh Factory.
As part of the documentary <em>Stand Up Planet, </em>South African comedian Mpho Popps (left) and Indian comedian Aditi Mittal (right) came to Los Angeles to perform with Hasan Minhaj at the Laugh Factory.

Terrible things are everywhere — and so is laughter. The documentary Stand Up Planet,premiering on TV May 14, features comedians in India and South Africa confronting very serious issues.

"Comedy is one of those few things where you can discuss those things," says the film's host, Hasan Minhaj.

Minhaj, a Los Angeles-based comedian, says the goal of the project was to follow the jokes in to people's lives.

"I think the best comedians have that bravery and courage to say, 'This is what it is, this is unfair, that's not cool,' " he tells NPR's Arun Rath.

For the project, a comedian from South Africa and another from India performed in Los Angeles at the Laugh Factory comedy club.

Aditi Mittal is one of only three English-speaking, female comedians in India. Soweto-born Mpho Popps brings awareness and laughter to the realities of the AIDs epidemic in South Africa.

"They did great," says Minhaj. "Everybody at the show at the laugh factory, they loved them."

Minhaj says he was thankful for the opportunity to put a spotlight on comedy, and important causes.

"I think the way comedy is represented on screen is it's either all fart jokes — and it's just laughter for the sake of laughter — or it's one of those things where it's just kind of very preachy, very heavy-handed," Minhaj says.

"I think this project was one of the few things I've done in my career where it bridges that gap, and we dance in both circles."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR NewsAll Things Considered
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff