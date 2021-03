You may not know his name, but you almost certainly know his voice. Lee Marshall was a sports broadcaster and a rock deejay, but he became a voiceover icon when he became the voice of Tony the Tiger in 1999, in commercials for Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes. Marshall died in late April of esophageal cancer. He was 64 years old.

