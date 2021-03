The memo arrived on paper.

Because it was 1994.

A notice, to all NPR staff, proclaiming, "Internet is coming to NPR!"

And there was no directive to log on to this fast-growing "organization," by the way. "If you do not want to use Internet," the memo read, "simply do nothing."

/ NPR / Ahhh, the good old days ... before the treacherous pitfalls of "reply all."

You can see more highlights from NPR's pre-Internet days atthe Nprchives Tumblr.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.