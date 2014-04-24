Bringing The World Home To You

N.H. Hospital Offers Deals On Procedures To Uninsured

Published April 24, 2014 at 1:35 PM EDT
Richard Coll saw an advertisement for a flat-rate colonoscopy in his local paper. (Todd Bookman/NHPR)
Transparency and low cost aren’t exactly widespread when it comes to getting healthcare. But Elliot Hospital in Manchester, New Hampshire, is trying to change that.

The hospital is offering “CareBundles,” an all-inclusive fee for procedures like colonoscopies and knee surgery. At this time, only the uninsured can get fixed price procedures. But while the initiative is in its infancy, some big companies are making similar low-cost deals with hospitals in other parts of the country.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, New Hampshire Public Radio’s Todd Bookman reports.

Reporter

