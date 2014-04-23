Bringing The World Home To You

May The Best Barista Win

Published April 23, 2014 at 1:45 PM EDT
Filling in as a judge, James Tooill critiques barista Michael Butterworth's coffee. (Gabe Bullard/WFPL)
Baristas from around the country will compete in the U.S. Coffee Championships in Seattle this week to see who rises to cream of the crop. Contests include best brewer’s cup and latte art.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Gabe Bullard of WFPL reports that Kentucky — which is better known for its bourbon than for coffee — is sending two baristas who are going for the gold.

  • Gabe Bullard, director of news and editorial strategy for WFPL in Louisville, Kentucky. He tweets @gbullard.

