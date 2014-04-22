Tension Remain High In Ukraine

In Kiev today, Vice President Joe Biden said Russia must stop talking and start acting to defuse the crisis in Crimea.

The vice president’s visit comes as three men killed in an attack on a pro-Russian camp on Sunday were buried.

The BBC’s Natalia Antelava is visiting the town of Lugansk, a pro-Russian stronghold, and reports on the debate between those loyal to Kiev and those loyal to Moscow.

Reporter

Natalia Antelava, correspondent for the BBC. She tweets @antelava.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.