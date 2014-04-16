Slow Start To Spring Housing Market
Usually as the weather heats up, so does the U.S. housing market. However, according to recent housing data, the market’s spring selling season is getting off to a slow start.
Despite expectations this past winter that warmer weather would rekindle growth, the market is seeing higher prices and mortgage rates, and a lack of houses for sale in some markets.
NPR Correspondent Chris Arnold discusses this slowdown with Here & Now’s Robin Young.
Guest
- Chris Arnold, correspondent for NPR. He tweets at @Chris_ArnoldNPR.
