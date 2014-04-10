Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Top Stories: School Stabbing Suspect; Mudslide Survivors

By Korva Coleman
Published April 10, 2014 at 8:25 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- School Stabbing Suspect Was 'Nice Young Boy,' Attorney Says.

-- 'Stay With Me, Bud' Mom Told Baby After Mudslide Trapped Them.

And here are more early headlines:

New Ping Heard In Search For Missing Jet. (Sydney Morning Herald)

Ukraine To Protesters: Surrender And You Won't Be Arrested. (ABC)

Bomb Hits Greek Bank; No One Injured. (Deutsche Welle)

Child Killed As Motorist Forces Car Into Florida Daycare. (Orlando Sentinel)

Justice Dept. To Release Report On Albuquerque Police Shootings. (AP)

Calif. Council Votes That Sriracha Is A Public Nuisance. (Los Angeles Times)

Artist Sells Jar Of Fresh Air In Polluted China For $860. (AP)

Last Corvette Pulled From Sinkhole At Corvette Museum In Ky. (WLKY)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman