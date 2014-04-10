Top Stories: School Stabbing Suspect; Mudslide Survivors

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- School Stabbing Suspect Was 'Nice Young Boy,' Attorney Says.

-- 'Stay With Me, Bud' Mom Told Baby After Mudslide Trapped Them.

And here are more early headlines:

New Ping Heard In Search For Missing Jet. (Sydney Morning Herald)

Ukraine To Protesters: Surrender And You Won't Be Arrested. (ABC)

Bomb Hits Greek Bank; No One Injured. (Deutsche Welle)

Child Killed As Motorist Forces Car Into Florida Daycare. (Orlando Sentinel)

Justice Dept. To Release Report On Albuquerque Police Shootings. (AP)

Calif. Council Votes That Sriracha Is A Public Nuisance. (Los Angeles Times)

Artist Sells Jar Of Fresh Air In Polluted China For $860. (AP)

Last Corvette Pulled From Sinkhole At Corvette Museum In Ky. (WLKY)

